SEB, PEN to jointly explore clean alternative energy solutions for rural electrification

KUCHING (July 18): Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) has signed an agreement with PESTECH International Bhd via its subsidiary PESTECH Energy (PEN) on a research project to explore clean alternative energy solutions to replace diesel generators and other chemical-based energy storage solutions predominantly used in rural electrification.

The focus would be on how hydrogen and super-capacitors could be used to power microgrid facilities in the remote areas via sustainable distributed energy resources.

This would allow them to be brought into rural areas in smaller parts, providing a modularised option to scale up and down based on localised power systems, towards meeting the exact energy demands and at the same time, minimising wastage.

The outcome of this project should address the issue of battery disposal from solar-powered systems as the Sarawak government sets out to progress its ambition towards providing full electricity coverage across the state by 2025.

Under the agreement, SEB and PEN would conduct research, design and develop a self-recharging autonomous hydrogen solution to be deployed at Rumah Bangau in Song over the next 15 months as an initiative to explore the potential of hydrogen storage solutions for rural electrification.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held virtually yesterday, attended by SEB group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili, PESTECH International Bhd managing director and group chief executive officer Paul Lim, as well as senior management and staff from both corporations.

Signing for SEB was its general manager for research and development Dr Ng Sing Muk, while PEN was represented by its chief executive officer Vind Sidhu.

In his opening remarks, Lim said PESTECH would give full support and commitment towards engaging, delivering and adapting to renewable energy initiatives for a sustainable energy future.

“Our goal goes beyond electrifying the rural areas, but also leaving a significant impact on various aspects of the community’s lives, including providing long-term environmental and economic benefits,” he said.

Sharbini noted that the need to shift towards sustainable electric generation had created the opportunity for both SEB and PEN to work together in exploring into the efficient establishment of the solutions, adding that they would be looking forward to a successful implementation of the ‘Containerised Solar Hydrogen Research Project’.

“This collaboration also supports SEB’s desire of promoting open innovation in our research and development works. By cultivating innovative ideas and partnering with industry experts, we believe that we will be able to develop and offer new technologies that can replace conventional practices for greater and more sustainable production,” he said.