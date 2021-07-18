Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court starts to receive patrons

SIBU (July 18): Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court here has started to receive patrons, with proof that they have gotten at least one dose of vaccine before being allowed into the premises.

Sibu Muslim Traders Association, which manages the food court, has received consent from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to implement the additional safety measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In disclosing this yesterday, the association’s chairman chairman Abdul Taib Rosli said: “The move is not to inconvenience customers but to safeguard the safety of both customers and traders against Covid-19.

“We will only provide one entry and one exit point at the centre of the food court, where customers are required to use MySejahtera or manually register their location check-in besides having their temperature taken.”

He hoped customers would give their fullest cooperation in the interest of all.

“For instance, they can show their digital vaccination certificate as proof that they have been vaccinated,” he said.

He added the food court was firm in discouraging children under 12 into the premises during Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

He also said each table is restricted to two persons at any one time.

Abdul Taib also gave his assurance that over 95 per cent of the stall operators at the food court had received at least one dose of vaccine, while less than 0.5 per cent of the workers have yet to be vaccinated.

For the record, each lot at the food court has four workers including the owner.

“Therefore, to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) under Phase 2 of the NRP, we only permit 50 per cent workforce capacity at each lot, meaning two persons at any one time.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Izkandar Roseley, representing SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang, said the council did not have any objection on the food court implementing the additional precautionary measures.

He said other business premises such as barber shops also tightened the entry of customers into their premises.