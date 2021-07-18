Three injured in 11-vehicle pileup

SIBU (July 18): Three people were injured in an 11-vehicle pileup at Jalan Bintulu-Miri near Mile 5 JPJ office yesterday morning at about 10.10am.

The pileup involved four lorries, two four-wheel-drive vehicles, four saloon cars and one multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Despite the horrific damage sustained by some of the vehicles involved no one was seriously hurt.

He said two of the victims were sent to Bintulu Hospital by emergency medical assistance service (EMRS) while another was sent to the hospital in an ambulance and all were treated as outpatients.

Bintulu district police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said all the vehicles were travelling in the same direction when the accident occurred.

“Initial investigation revealed the mishap stemmed from the negligence of the lorry that was carrying fertiliser after he lost control of the vehicle and knocked into the small lorry in front.

The small lorry then crashed into another lorry setting off a chain collision,” he said in a media statement.

He said all the vehicles involved in the accident were taken to the traffic section for inspection by Puspakom.

Earlier, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they received the distress calls at about 10.53am and immediately rushed nine rescuers to the scene.

The accident also caused a long crawl along the road for several hours.