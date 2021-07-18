Urusetia Saudara Kita reaches out to needy Muslim converts in Marudi

MARUDI (July 18): Fifty ‘saudara baharu’ (Muslim convert) families here have received food aid from the local branch of Urusetia Saudara Kita (USK).

According to USK Marudi chairman Mohd Safuan Abdullah, the food packs delivered on Friday was their second-round distribution, meant to help Muslim convert households here who had been adversely affected by the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO) period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The priority for us is the single-parent households.

“USK Marudi would like to thank all those involved in contributing and distributing these food packs to our ‘saudara baharu’, who are in dire need of aid,” said Mohd Safuan.

USK is an independent non-governmental organisation (NGO), set up under the supervision of Sarawak Islamic Council in May 1987.

It is stated that almost all districts and sub-districts across Sarawak have their own USK units.