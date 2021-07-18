Workers’ quarters in Bintulu placed under EMCO

KUCHING (July 18): A workers’ quarters in Bintulu has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) effective yesterday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the Ladang Karisma Workers’ Quarters will undergo the EMCO for two weeks until July 30.

The committee also announced that the EMCO for three localities in two districts have been lifted today.

They are Rh Kunjang Sembayan Ban, Tanjung Bijat and Rh Kedeney, Beleti Undop in Sri Aman; and Kampung Long Kevok, Long Lama in Telang Usan.