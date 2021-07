10 localities in Sabah under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Ten localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from July 21 to August 3.

Local Government and Housing Minister cum Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the EMCO would be enforced at Jalan Kampung Likas Simpang 3, Api-Api Centre Kota Kinabalu, Taman Ujana Kingfisher in Likas and Kampung Salut in Telipok; Beverly Hills Phase 2 and Cybercity Phase 2 in Penampang.

Kampung Marau and Kampung Kebawang, Sipitang; Kampung Pituru Kinarut, Papar; Kampung Meruntum, Putatan will also be placed under EMCO.

Meanwhile, Masidi said EMCO at Kampung Baru Batu 2 Jalan Apas, Tawau and Kampung Ejuk, Kota Belud would end July 20 as scheduled.