423 vaccinated in Rantau Panjang, Kemuyang under mopping-up operation

SIBU (July 19): A mopping-up Covid-19 vaccination operation was carried out in Rantau Panjang and Kemuyang here yesterday.

Senator Robert Lau said the outreach operation covering eight longhouses and the low cost flats near Rantau Panjang managed to vaccinate 260 residents.

“The PPV (vaccination centre) with the mobile bus at Selalo area was reduced from three days to two.

“So I decided to use the third day (yesterday) to carry out a mopping-up operation,” he said, adding the operation also covered foreign workers from nearby factories.

He said as there were still enough vaccines to cover another area, the team decided to continue working in Kemuyang, where some in low cost housing and longhouses had been left out.

Lau said they managed to get 163 vaccinated by 6pm yesterday.

“This weekend managed to vaccinate 1,000 using the mobile bus and reaching out to those at the outskirts of town.

“This is important as we bring the vaccines to those who would otherwise continue to wait or would not know how to reach out to get vaccinated,” he stressed.

He added 1,140 would receive their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Ching Ang Church, Sungai Sadit today.