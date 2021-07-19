50 houses destroyed in Tawau fire

TAWAU: About 50 houses in Kampung Titingan here, were destroyed in a fire on Monday morning.

Tawau Zone Fire and Rescue Station chief Sukur Hatta said 52 personnel and five engines were rushed to the scene after they received an emergency call at 9.33am that a fire had broken out at Blocks 9,10 and 11.

“When the firefighters arrived the fire was still raging and was brought under control by 10.55 am.

“The fire brigade had difficulties getting water supply and had to use drain water as the fire hydrant was about 800 metres away,” he told reporters when met at the scene on Monday.

According to initial reports there were no casualties while the cause of the fire and loses incurred are being investigated.

The fire was put down with the help of the police, Rela and Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel, as well as villagers.