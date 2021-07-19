829 human trafficking victims rescued as of May – Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): A total of 829 individuals, believed to be victims of human trafficking were rescued by the police and given the Interim Protection Order (IPO) following 190 raids conducted nationwide from January last year to May this year.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said of the total, 74 individuals were given the Protection Order (PO) last year, while 65 people others obtained it in the first five months of this year.

“A total of 599 people were rescued as a result of 146 raids last year, while 230 others in 44 raids conducted from January to May this year.

“Some 243 people were arrested on suspicion of being involved in human trafficking cases last year, while another 110 were detained this year,” he told Bernama recently.

Abd Jalil said the police were serious in their efforts to combat human trafficking which has become a cross-border crime and a global issue.

“Among the efforts were working with non-governmental organisations to disseminate information and create public awareness on human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

“In addition, various programmes including courses, in-service training, seminars and workshops are conducted on a yearly basis internally or through collaboration with other agencies or organisations,” he said.

Abd Jalil said the programmes were aimed at enhancing knowledge, skills and expertise among staff, especially enforcement agencies personnel involved in combating the crime.

He said continuous efforts are also being made by the police to address the problem of human trafficking, especially forced labour.

“According to statistics, a total of 62 raids in connection with labour exploitation were conducted last year and 25 raids have been carried out up to May this year,” he said adding that most of the victims were Indonesian, Philippine and Indian nationals. – Bernama