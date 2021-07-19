Account manager vaccinated on day of marriage

KOTA KINABALU: It was a day of double happiness for Elaine Chong, 29, for she not only officially tied the knot with her husband, but also took her first jab of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Elaine and Andrian Lo, 30, had gone through the traditional Chinese wedding ritual in May before they officially registered their marriage at the Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) on Monday.

Right after the marriage registration ceremony, the couple immediately took off to the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) where Elaine received her vaccination.

“I only knew the confirmed dates for both marriage registration and vaccination appointment a week ago.

“It was quite a surprise and I panicked because both the appointment time clashed,” Elaine, an account manager, said.

Fortunately, the couple was able to complete their marriage registration earlier and made it in time for Elaine’s vaccination appointment at 10am.

“The whole vaccination process took two hours.

“My company has registered all of the employees for the vaccination programme,” she added.

Her husband has yet to be vaccinated.

Despite having to rush to SICC on one of the most important days of her life, Elaine did not mind the trouble at all because she had been waiting to get vaccinated for a long time.

“I am lucky to have taken the vaccine earlier than my friends of the same age.

“I believe vaccines are important for prevention and keeping myself and my family safe.”