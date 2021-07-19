As Covid-19 vaccination picks up, Dr Noor Hisham notes drop in serious cases among elderly

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): The acceleration of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme has greatly reduced the number of serious cases among the elderly, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said today’s data from Hospital Sungai Buloh showed a marked decrease in Category Four and Category Five cases among patients aged 60 and above.

He said this trend began in the 23rd Epidemiology Week and is in line with the start of the second phase of the national immunisation programme in early April when the government focused on injecting the elderly and others deemed at high risk with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Malaysia rolled out the immunisation programme in February and the first phase prioritised frontliners.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that all senior citizens aged 60 and above in KL and Selangor who have yet to obtain their first vaccination appointment can now enter any authorised vaccination centre for their jab.

He said the vaccination centres will continue to operate on public holidays and weekends.

“These steps are in line with the ministry’s commitment to build herd immunity as soon as possible,” he said in a statement this evening. — Malay Mail