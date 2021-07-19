Covid-19: 301 new cases, 3 deaths in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 19): Sarawak witnessed a rise of daily Covid-19 cases today with 301 new infections, of which more than half were recorded in Kuching alone, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the district had registered 193 cases – the most out of the 19 districts which reported new cases.

“The state also recorded three Covid-19 death cases in Kuching, Sarikei and Kapit, bringing the death toll to 447,” it said.

Districts which registered new cases were Bau (26), Sarikei (23), Miri (10), Sibu (8), Sri Aman (6), Samarahan (5), Mukah (5), Saratok (4), Song (3), Kapit (3), Lundu (3), Bintulu (3), Serian (2), Meradong (2), Telang Usan (2), and one each in Simunjan, Kabong and Kanowit.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 71,601.

