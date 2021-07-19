Covid-19: Sarawak’s new cases rise again to 301, nationwide 10,972 cases reported

KUCHING (July 19): Sarawak recorded 301 new Covid-19 cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This was an increase from the 261 new cases recorded in the state yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said today’s cases put the state in 11th place on the infections tally nationwide and brought the total positive cases in Sarawak to 71,601.

The number of new Covid-19 cases throughout the country on the eve of Hari Raya Aidiladha also rose to 10,972 compared to the 10,710 reported yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continued to top the infections list with 4,404 cases, followed by Negeri Sembilan with 1,340 cases.

Other states and territories that recorded three-digit new cases were Johor (876), Kedah (705), Sabah (651), Kuala Lumpur (609), Pahang (475), Melaka (474), Penang (426), Perak (324), Kelantan (170), and Terengganu (144).

Also recording new Covid-19 cases were Putrajaya (48), Labuan (24), and Perlis (1).

Malaysia’s cumulative total of positive cases now stands at 927,533.