Covid-19 Task Force probing incidents of alleged empty syringes, ‘fake vaccines’ at PPVs

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): The national Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) is investigating three separate incidents surrounding the injection of vaccines that were alleged to be wrongly administered or where empty syringes were being used.

The CITF said the first incident under investigation is said to have taken place last Saturday at the Sungai Petani Airport Camp drive-through vaccination centre (PPV) in Kedah.

It added that the PPV is managed by military hospital officials from the camp and meant for Armed Forces personnel and their immediate family members.

“Disciplinary action has been taken against the vaccination official,” the CITF said in a statement today.

It was responding to a recent video circulating through instant messaging and social media that showed a woman being injected with a syringe that was not compressed by a medical official dressed in full personal protective equipment (PPE).

The incident that was caught on video showed what appeared to be a drive-through PPV, with the actual location unclear until CITF’s clarification today.

In the second incident, the CITF said it is looking into the police complaint by the intended vaccine recipient about an empty syringe being used at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre PPV here that also took place last Saturday.

The CITF said the third incident was a complaint filed alleging that fake vaccine doses were used at the Bangi Avenue Convention Centre in Selangor.

“A police report has been made by the health services provider,” the CITF said.

It added that developments into these cases will be announced by the relevant authorities.

The CITF reminded the public that it is their right and part of the standard operating procedures that the vaccinator shows the loaded syringe to the recipient before they are injected.

“The public is also advised to look at the syringe before and after the vaccination process to be sure and confident the injection of the vaccine dose is administered as it should be,” it said. — Malay Mail