Covid-19 vaccination programme for homeless in Sarawak to be held starting Aug 8 – Fatimah

KUCHING (July 19): The Covid-19 vaccination programme for the homeless in Sarawak will be implemented in nine divisions starting August 8, said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“In the meantime, before this programme begins, my ministry together with the relevant agencies will hold an observation operation from July 18 to August 1 to obtain the profiles of the homeless as well as to manage vaccination needs,” she said at the Desa Bina Diri Kuching institution at Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa, Kota Samarahan today.

Fatimah said the vaccination programme is an integrated or inter-agency collaboration with the Resident Office, Divisional Health Office, Divisional Social Welfare Office, Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Immigration Department and Local Authorities (PBT).

She said that the Sarawak government is committed to achieve the target of having at least 80 per cent of the people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

“Therefore, such programme will ensure that no group is left behind from the vaccination programme, including the homeless people who are not in any institution,” she added.

Fatimah noted that for now, the best option would be to give the homeless a single-dose vaccine.

“This is because we understand the situation of homeless people who are always on the move.

“To avoid the homeless from not receiving the second dose, everyone is of the view that a single-dose vaccine is most suitable for this group,” she said.

On a related note, Fatimah said as of July this year, the number of active homeless people in Sarawak totalled 221.

“This number will be registered for vaccination. In Kuching there are 92 people, Sibu 30 people, Miri (66), Bintulu (21), Sarikei (5), Sri Aman (1) and Kapit (6),” she said.