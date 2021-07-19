Final suspect in Bill Kayong murder case further remanded for seven days

MIRI (July 19): A Magistrates’ Court here today further remanded for seven days the last suspect in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri secretary Bill Kayong’s murder to facilitate the police investigation of the 2016 case.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu allowed the 40-year-old suspect to be further remanded until July 26 following an application by senior investigating officer ASP Lee Chee Keat, after the initial seven-day remand order last week expired today.

In his application, Lee told the court that the extension was necessary as the investigation could not be completed during the last seven days of remand.

Lee also told the court that the suspect might escape again if he were to be released.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The suspect was arrested at around 2.30am on July 13 at the domestic arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

On Friday, he was flown from Kuala Lumpur using a Royal Malaysia Police Air Unit aircraft and arrived at Miri Airport around 2pm.

Bill was gunned down in his car on June 21, 2016 while stopped at a traffic light intersection in Kuala Baram.

Following the incident, a total of four suspects were detained separately at various locations, including Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, who was sentenced to death by hanging in 2018.

Three others – Lie Chang Loon, Chin Wei Chung, and Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder — were later released and acquitted from the charge of being accomplices in hiring Mohamad Fitri for the murder, while the final suspect escaped a police dragnet.