Food basket programme has its limitations, acknowledges minister

KAPIT (July 19): Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi acknowledges the limitation in the food basket programme under the People’s Wellbeing and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

Taking his Kapit constituency as an example, he said the allocated RM300,000 for the programme would not be able to accommodate all 15,000 households across the parliamentary area.

“Under the food basket programme, every parliamentary constituency – regardless of it being undereither the ruling coalition, or the opposition – is given RM300,000.

“Under Kapit, there are three DUN (State Legislative Assembly) constituencies: Pelagus, Katibas and Bukit Goram; for each DUN area, I allocate RM100,000 for their respective food baskets. Obviously, the amount is not enough to cover all 15,000 households in Kapit.

“As such, I must make it very clear that this food aid is only channelled to those in dire need of assistance, such as those who have lost their employment and other sources of income due to the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said prior to launching the food basket programme for Kapit parliamentary constituency at Meligai Hotel here yesterday.

Those present to witness the simple ceremony were Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan, political secretary to chief minister Maurice Joannes Giri, Deputy Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut, Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian, as well as local community leaders Temenggong Wasli Nor, Temenggong Wilfred Billy Panyau and Penghulu Sia Shui Poh.

On the distribution of the food baskets, Nanta said his team from his Parliamentary Service Centre would be working closely with Kapit District Office and community leaders to identify the target group of recipients.

In this regard, he reiterated that the aid would be given only to those in dire need of it.

However, he also highlighted various assistance schemes provided by the Sarawak government, under the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“The GPS-led state government also has the allocated funds for the food baskets. In addition, contributions are also being made by many corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations.

“In Kapit, we strive to help all families regardless of their backgrounds,” he added.

Meanwhile, the event yesterday also included the presentation of 100 additional food baskets from Petronas Dagangan Bhd, as well as Tan Beng Seng Petronas Station, in collaboration with the Kapit branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women – all under their respective corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.