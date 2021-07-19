Four senators take oath of office before Senate president

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): Four senators took their oath of office before the Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim at Dewan Negara today.

They are Senior Minister of Education Senator Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, Senator Datuk John Ambrose and Senator Datuk Teo Eng Tee @ Teo Kok Chee, reappointed for their second term, and Datuk Bobbey Ah Fang Suan, who is appointed for the first time.

Radzi’s appointment took effect from July 17, 2021, to July 16, 2024; John Ambrose (Jan 16, 2021, to Jan 15, 2024); Teo (from today until July 18, 2024); and Bobbey (from Jan 5 to Jan 4, 2024).

In his speech at the ceremony, Rais congratulated the senators for their appointment and reminded them to always strive to discharge their duties excellently.

“The oath taken by the honourable senators today must always be upheld to ensure that the Federal Constitution and the country’s legislative system can function properly.

“Pay attention to what matters around us and always ask ourselves on how to best the best senator, elected representative, minister or deputy minister for the people,” he said. – Bernama