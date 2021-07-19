King, Queen call on Muslims to be patient in celebrating Aidiladha

KUALA LUMPUR July 19 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has expressed hope that the Muslims in Malaysia will continue to be resilient, patient and grateful to be given good health and strength to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha moderately with their families.

In a statement issued via Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today, Their Majesties extended Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in Malaysia and abroad.

“The King and Queen also express their sadness that for the second time Muslims in the country are unable to celebrate Aidiladha as usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Their Majesties also extend their deepest appreciation to all frontliners for their continuous hard work, commitment and sacrifices in treating Covid-19 patients and for their efforts in combating the pandemic since last year,” the statement read.

Therefore, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah urged all Muslims in the country not to be complacent and exercise self-discipline in adhering to all directives and standard operating procedures stipulated by the government to celebrate Aidiladha.

Their Majesties also called on the people to pray for the country to always be under the protection of Allah SWT, to be spared from calamities and for the Covid-19 pandemic to be curbed and put to an end soon. — Bernama