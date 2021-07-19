Kuching F&B operators assessing customers’ Covid-19 risk level before allowing entry for dine-in

KUCHING (July 19): Food and beverage (F&B) operators are heeding the government’s call to play their part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and checking customers’ risk profile before allowing entry for dine-in.

Western restaurant Oinks! at Jalan Song here told The Borneo Post today that their staff would check a customer’s risk profile on the MySejahtera app before allowing them to enter for dine-in.

“We will check a customer’s risk level on their MySejahtera profile. If they are classified as low risk, then we will allow them to enter for dine-in.

“If they are considered high risk, then we will stop them from dining in,” its management said in a Whatsapp reply when asked for comment on their initiative.

As for Chinese restaurant Hon Ang Restaurant at 3rd Mile here, its manager Lawrence Ang said that they are adhering strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) when allowing dine-in service.

“We follow the government-issued SOPs when opening our business and thus we do check our customers’ risk level as shown in their MySejahtera app when they visit,” Ang said.

He added that many of their dine-in patrons have been with them for many years, to the point that he would know whether they had received their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sarawak is now in Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan and the National Security Council has released detailed SOPs for the public to adhere to, including ensuring only customers classified as low risk and casual contact low risk in the MySejahtera app can enter a premise.

Customers classified as close contact, person-under-surveillance or patient-under-investigation are not allowed to enter a premise and must be reported to the divisional health offices.