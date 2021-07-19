Man arrested in Bau for suspected involvement in online gambling

BAU (July 19): A 30-year-old man was arrested at an unnumbered grocery store in Kampung Opar here yesterday for suspected involvement in online gambling.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the raid under ‘Ops Dady’, which was conducted at around 6.15pm, involved personnel from the Bau district police headquarters (IPD Bau) Criminal Investigation division.

“During the raid, police found the suspect who has no previous criminal record inside the premises.

“The raiding team also seized a handphone, a SIM card, cash and a note with numbers scribbled on it,” said Poge in statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

If found guilty, the suspect can be fined not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM200,000 or not more than five years imprisonment.