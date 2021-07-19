Medac sets up hotline to support entrepreneurs from mental, emotional distress

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) has established a hotline service to assist entrepreneurs suffering from mental and emotional distress due to the prolonged lockdown.

“The hotline named [email protected] is seen as a crucial support service by Medac and its agencies to address concerns and mental health issues that are becoming one of the biggest problems faced by entrepreneurs currently,” Medac said in a statement, today.

Its minister, Datuk Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said due to the indefinite lockdown, many entrepreneurs were unable to operate their business for almost a year and many were now facing financial hardship.

“We are very concerned of their wellbeing. Aside from offering business assistance and incentives, we feel it is also important for us to help them on the emotional aspect as well,” he said.

Wan Junaidi noted the impact of the lockdown is not only affecting the economic aspect but also the social aspect and it could bring a long-term negative impact on the country’s socio-economic situation if the situation prolongs.

“The government is very much aware that the people are suffering and is looking into ways to come up with a balanced solution to resolve this matter. Lockdown is no longer the solution to this,” he added.

Operating from 9am to 9pm, the [email protected] hotline can be reached at 1-300-88-1020 and serves as a one-stop centre for entrepreneurs who are in distress.

Calls related to advice and financial related matters will be channelled to the respective agencies under Medac while those with mental-related issues will be directed to respective agencies dealing with psycho-social issues such as Talian Kasih and the Covid-19 Psychosocial Support Helpline. – Bernama