Nabawan assemblyman sworn in as senator

KOTA KINABALU: Nabawan assemblyman Senator Datuk Bobbey Suan took his oath of office before the Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim at the Dewan Negara on Monday.

Bobbey was among four senators who took their oath of office yesterday. The other three were Senior Minister of Education Senator Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, Senator Datuk John Ambrose and Senator Datuk Teo Eng Tee @ Teo Kok Chee.

Radzi, Ambrose and Teo were all reappointed for their second term, while it was the first term for Bobbey.

Radzi’s appointment will take effect from July 17, 2021, to July 16, 2024; Ambrose (Jan 16, 2021, to Jan 15, 2024); Teo (from today until July 18, 2024); and Bobbey (from Jan 5 to Jan 4, 2024).

Bobbey expressed gratitude to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for tabling the motion to appoint him as senator at the State Assembly sitting in December last year.

“My gratitude also goes to Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, State Assembly Speaker, cabinet ministers and the state elected representatives for supporting the motion,” he said.

Bobbey when contacted, said that he will be bringing up current issues affecting the state and nation in the coming Senate sitting scheduled to be held in August.

“I will speak about the political situation in the state and country as well as look into the neccesity to amend any parts of our law to suit our current situation.

“I will also talk about uplifting our economic activities and looking for more suitable ways to tackle the current Covid-19 pandemic,” he said, adding that his experience as a four-term state assemblyman and four-term assistant minister in the State Cabinet will be better translated under the Perikatan Nasional government under the Chief Minister and Prime Minister’s leadership.

Bobbey said the recent change in government will ensure that the relationship between the state and federal governments will be stronger and this will give assurance to the rakyat that their welfare will be looked after to the best extent.

In his speech at the ceremony, Rais congratulated the senators on their appointment and reminded them to always strive to discharge their duties excellently.

“The oath taken by the honourable senators today must always be upheld to ensure that the Federal Constitution and the country’s legislative system can function properly.

“Pay attention to what matters around us and always ask ourselves on how to be the best senator, elected representative, minister or deputy minister for the people,” he said.