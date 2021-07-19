Now allowed under Phase One recovery: Quarries and mines, cycling around neighbourhood

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): The National Security Council (NSC) today granted some leeway for certain industries and recreational activities to areas still under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said quarries and mines are allowed to operate at 60 per cent of their workforce capacity now that the country’s Covid-19 vaccination rate is speeding up.

He also said individual sports like cycling around the neighbourhood is allowed, on condition that cyclists keep a distance of two to three metres from each other.

He said the NSC has also agreed on longer hours for wet markets. From now on, they can open from 6am until 4pm daily while controlled fresh markets are allowed to operate from 7am until 2pm.

Other sectors like logistics, ports and airports are allowed to operate round the clock. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME