Pekan Tatau residents reminded to continue adhering to SOP to curb spread of Covid-19

TATAU (July 19): The residents of Pekan Tatau have been reminded to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis gave the reminder following reports that Pasar Tamu Tatau was crowded with visitors, especially during weekends.

Jame said the police and other enforcement agencies will continue to monitor to ensure that the residents comply with the SOP.

He said a few policemen from Tatau police headquarters (IPD) have been deployed to carry out SOP monitoring in several hotspot areas yesterday.

“We are worried about the possibility of a second wave Covid-19 outbreak in the district, please play your role by complying with the SOP,” he said.

He also called on the people to be patient and not break the laws.

“Although dine-in at the restaurant has been allowed to the public, avoid being complacent with this relaxation as it might cause local Covid-19 infection,” said Jame.