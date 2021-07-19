Pending rep urges S’wak govt to expedite BKSS 6.0 payment to petty traders, hawkers

KUCHING (July 19): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has urged the Sarawak government to expedite the payment of the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 of RM1,500 to petty traders and hawkers as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on May 28, this year.

“The Sarawak government promised to pay each recipient RM1,500 in two payments whereby the first payment of RM750 shall be made in July and the balance of RM750 in December.

“It is now the month of July, yet the state government has not come out with further announcement on how soon the money will be disbursed,” she said in a statement today.

Yong pointed out that these petty traders and hawkers are among the most vulnerable and have suffered the most due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“For eateries, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has since implemented many strict standard operating procedures (SOP) including the shortening of business hours, no dine-in, limitation of the number of customers entering the premises at any one time, the workforce capacity et cetera.

“Hence, these entire tightened SOP have somehow or rather affected the business operations and caused their sales to drop tremendously. We have even seen many of the eateries closed down for not able to sustain the loss,” she said.

Yong said that if the government is sincere and intends to help cushion the economic blow from the Covid-19 pandemic on the petty traders and hawkers, there is no reason to further delay the payment of the money to all eligible recipients.

“For those struggling petty traders and hawkers, they are in dire need of this BKSS funds from the state government.”

She said whatever measures rolled out by the government to assist the people must be implemented as soon as possible to benefit the targeted recipients.