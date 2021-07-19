Police issue 35 compounds in S’wak for violating SOPs

KUCHING (July 19): The police have issued 35 compounds for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sarawak, including five for playing basketball during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said other offences included failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering premises (11) and gathering without physical distancing (11).

Other compounds were issued for offences such as entering an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area without permission (3), bringing children under 12 years old to a public place (2) and not wearing face masks (1).

“A premise was compounded for not providing access to-and-from the premises with physical distancing of one metre while one compound was also issued for organising a kite competition during the time of MCO,” said SDMC today in its daily update.

Of the total 35 compounds, nine were issued in Kuching followed by Bintulu (8), Miri (6), Tatau (6), Marudi (5) and Bau (1).

SDMC said this brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the police so far to 9,407.

Apart from that, four local authorities across Sarawak also issued a total of six compounds to those who flouted Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The Bau District Council issued three compounds while the Bintulu Development Authority, Betong District Coucil and Serian District Council each issued one compound.

“The compounds are for offences such as to scan the MySejahtera QR code or write particulars on a log book before entering a premises (3), failure to update the attendance logbook or incomplete entry (2) and not wearing any face mask (1),” said the committee.

SDMC said this brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the various local authorities across Sarawak to 1,321.