Police lock-up detainees spark one of two new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 19): Detainees at the Satok police station lock-up have sparked one of two new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Dubbed the Pagar Satok Cluster, a total of 24 positive cases have been recorded after 83 individuals were screened.

The committee said 11 of the detainees who tested positive are foreigners.

The other cluster declared today was the Jalan Selalang Cluster, a community cluster involving residents of a longhouse located at Sungai Kerubong, Jalan Selalang in Sarikei.

A total of 89 individuals were screened in connection with the Jalan Selalang Cluster and 37 of them tested positive for Covid-19.

SDMC also announced the end of the Nanga Strass Cluster in Meradong.

“The decision was made after no new cases were detected or reported in the last 28 days involving the clusters,” said the committee in its daily update.

Six of the 91 active Covid-19 clusters in the state reported a total of 36 new cases today with the Jalan Selalang Cluster topping the list with 21.

Other clusters which recorded cases were the Tembok Sri Aman Cluster (6), Pasar Basah Mukah Cluster (4), Simpang Koko Cluster in Sarikei (2), Kampung Kendaie Cluster in Lundu (2), and Sentosa 2 Cluster (1).

SDMC said Selangau district is now a Covid-19 orange zone after reporting 33 local infection cases in the past 14 days.

“Sarawak now has three green zone districts, 19 red zones, seven orange zones, and 11 yellow zones,” said the committee.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange, and 41 or more as red.