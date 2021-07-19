Remain on high alert for Covid-19 positive cases in community, Dr Sim advises public

KUCHING (July 19): Members of the public are advised to remain on high alert on those who are found positive for Covid-19 in their communities, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said that with the 193 cases detected today in Kuching, members of the public should not panic about the number of detected cases alone and should be concerned about those who are positive that continue to transmit the virus in the local communities.

“Though 147 (cases were detected) from close contacts (with) more Active Case Detection (ACD) and many more areas (placed) under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), we must remain on high alert even (though) we know the reasons for the big number,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Meanwhile , Dr Sim revealed that between 12am on Sunday to 12am today, a total of 227 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kuching.

From these cases, he said 37 were considered import cases from outside Kuching – out of which 26 were from Bau, Samarahan (5), Lundu (3), Perak (1) and Kuala Lumpur (2)

“Out of the total 227 cases, 166 were close contacts to positive cases in 77 locations all over Kuching, eight cases were symptomatic, five pre-test and 10 pending (laboratory results),” he added.

Dr Sim also revealed that there were 16 locations throughout Kuching which recorded more than three Covid-19 cases.

They are Kpg Bintawa Hilir (26), Immigration Kuching (15), Jalan Lapangan Terbang (7), Jalan Bako (7), Hostel KFC Bako (6) ), Jalan Bumbok (6)), Jalan Stakan Jamboree (5), Kampung Telaga Air (4), Kampung Goebilt (4), Taman Desa Moyan (4), Jalan Sourabaya Indah (3), Kampung Bidek (3) Kampung Lintang (3), Kampung Nyiru Grait (3), Taman Segedup (3) and Taman Yen Yen (3).