SMC: Issuance of certs confirming vaccination of workers a way to re-instil consumers’ confidence

SIBU (July 19): The initiative by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) in issuing certificates confirming that the proprietors and all workers of any business operation in areas under its jurisdiction have been vaccinated, is meant to bring back the confidence amongst the consumers here.

In stating this, SMC chairman Clarence Ting said this initiative would help in the recovery of this town’s economic activities, which had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to Covid-19, many people did not dare to come out and thus, all businesses suffered.

“At first, I was thinking of issuing (the certificates) to hawkers and coffeeshop (operators only).

“Then, all the shops (in other trades) – they also want the certificates.

“So, if council could help bring back the confidence of the people through the issuance of this certificate, why not?

“It would be a pleasure for us to do this,” he said when met by reporters after visiting shops along Jalan Channel here yesterday, where he briefed operators of various trades on filling out the notification forms.

Ting was accompanied SMC’s Public Health Standing Committee vice-chairperson Councillor Jenny Ting, and the General Purpose and Community Standing Committee vice-chairman Councillor Joseph Lim.

The notification form is the means for business owners to inform the council that all their employees have been vaccinated and upon verification by the SMC, they would be issued with the certificates, which they can display at their respective premises.

“It is for them to display (conspicuously), just like the MySejahtera QR code,” said Ting.

Meanwhile, Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli was all thumbs-up for this certificate-issuance initiative by the SMC.

“Yes, in the case of eateries, such a move would make our customers more confident to dine in.

“I see this as something that, if possible, should be expedited; make it like the display of the cleanliness-grade certificate at the premises,” he said.

The Sibu Muslim Traders Association manages Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court here.