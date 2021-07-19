Taman Tunku man remanded to help in cellphone repair shop break-in case

MIRI (July 19): A Magistrates’ Court here today remanded a man for seven days to facilitate the police investigation into the break-in of a handphone repair store.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday (Sunday) at around 6.30pm at his house in Taman Tunku, following a police report lodged by a sales assistant from the shop.

It is alleged that the suspect had broken into the shop in Riam here in the early hours of Sunday (July 18) to steal seven cellphones belonging to customers and one owned by the store.

The shop estimated losses at RM4,000.

The incident came to light when the sales assistant opened the store for business on Sunday at around 9.30am.

She found that the shop door was open and the mobile phones were missing.

Police are investigating the case under Section 457 of the Penal Code for lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment.