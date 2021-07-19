Taxi driver runs amok at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: A taxi driver went amok and allegedly rammed into three vehicles at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on Monday.

The man in his 60’s was waiting for passengers in the taxi queue lane.

It is said that he was angry after being overtaken by another taxi.

He then sped towards the vehicles at the front of the lane and crashed into them. He exited the taxi when it started to emit smoke before laying on the ground momentarily.

He then stood up, got back into his car and allegedly rammed more vehicles.

The incident shocked members of the public who recorded and viralled it.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent George Abd Rakman confirmed the incident when contacted and said they were investigating.