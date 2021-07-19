Trees chopped down to make way for TAED?

KOTA KINABALU: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) administration has been told to come clean on the status of the controversial Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED).

In a statement released on Monday, Datuk Junz Wong who is Vice President of Warisan expressed shock over the recently surfaced images and videos of the First Beach.

“The images and videos of trees being chopped down in Tanjung Aru are shocking!

“I was told that some trees are more than one hundred years old!

“And there are also other trees earmarked to be chopped down.”

Junz who is also Tanjung Aru State Assemblyman, said the government must be transparent.

“GRS must come clean and clarify the status of TAED.

“Are the trees being chopped down to make way for TAED?

“Who is the developer?

“How much taxpayer money is the government going to spend?

“Will ownership of the beach be surrendered to private developers?

“As far as I know, all projects must have signage put up, before works commence.

“But there is nothing so far, except for the signage inviting businesses to advertise alongside the project.”