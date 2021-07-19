Ulu Sg Salim youth to spend a year in jail for stealing lorry

SIBU (July 19): A Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 21-year-old man to 12 months in prison for stealing a lorry belonging to a transportation company.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar convicted Desmond Buan from Rumah Mengga in Ulu Sungai Salim on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

According to the facts of the case, Desmond stole a lorry parked at the carpark of a hardware shop here on July 16 around 12.23am.

The theft was recorded by the hardware shop’s CCTV cameras.

The CCTV provider company immediately alerted the transportation company’s owner’s brother about the theft and a police report was lodged.

Desmond was caught driving the lorry at around 12.40am the same day by a police motorcycle patrol team at Jalan Oya Lama.

Mohd Syukri ordered for Desmond’s jail sentence to take effect from today.