Village in Padawan one of four localities placed under EMCO in S’wak

KUCHING (July 19): Four localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), including a village in Padawan near here, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that Kampung Emperoh Nyiru Grait was placed under EMCO for two weeks starting from today until August 1.

“The three other localities involving longhouses in Saratok and Kabong will commence their EMCO from tomorrow until August 3.

“They are Rh Kambieng Abu Bengang, Krian and Rh Noel Praja Kabo in Saratok; and Rh Bundan Engkabang in Kabong,” it said.

The committee also announced that the EMCOs for seven localities in three districts have been lifted today.

“In Long Lama, Telang Usan, they are Kampung Long Tepen, Sungai Pelutan; Kampung Long Lunyim, Sungai Pelutan; Kampung Long Luteng, Sungai Pelutan; SK Long Luteng; and Sambas Camp (Tapak Abadi Sdn Bhd).

“The two other localities are Rh Dunggau, Mendas in Saratok; and Rh Lewis, Kampung Batu Besai in Sri Aman,” it said.