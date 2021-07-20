657 cases, two deaths, new cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 657 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with two deaths and one new cluster in Tuaran.

Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his statement said the deaths were recorded in Kota Belud and Tawau.

“The new cluster in Tuaran, Kluster Kg Pukak was suspected to stem from a thanksgiving ceremony on July 3, that was attended by immediate family in the village.

“The index case was a 47-year-old man who had fever, cough and flu since July 7 before he tested positive for Covid-19 on July 9.

“A total of 55 close contacts were screened and 16 were found positive, including nine new cases on Tuesday.

“Close contact screenings are currently done at Kampung Pukak, Kg Pinagon and quarters of Telibong Water Treatment 1,” he said.

Of the total number of cases, Masidi said 317 cases were from cluster screening which is dominated by “prison clusters” with 37.3% of the cumulative daily cases.

In Kota Kinabalu, 131 cases or 53 per cent of the new cases were from the Kluster Tembok (Kepayan Prison) and for Tawau, 114 cases or 84 per cent of the new cases were from the Kluster Tembok Tawau Dua (Tawau Prison).

Also contributing to the number of cases is from close contact screenings which are 199 cases or 30.3 per cent.

Both cluster and close contact screenings led to 78.5 per cent or 516 of the daily cumulative.

Total cases in Sabah as of July 20 are 76,453.