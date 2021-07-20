Asajaya, Sri Aman districts now Covid-19 yellow zones

KUCHING (July 20): The number of Covid-19 orange zones in the state went down to four after Asajaya and Sri Aman reverted to yellow zones, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update today, SDMC said Asajaya changed to a yellow zone after recording 17 local infections in the last 14 days while Sri Aman recorded 14 local transmissions in the same time period.

The orange zones now are Selangau, Song, Lubok Antu and Bukit Mabong.

Aside from Asajaya and Sri Aman, the other yellow zones are Kanowit, Dalat, Sebauh, Pakan, Matu, Simunjan, Julau, Kabong, Marudi, Pusa and Belaga.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Manis joins the ranks of Covid-19 green zone after recording zero cases in the last two weeks, bringing the total number of green zones to four.

The other green zones are Limbang, Lawas and Daro.

There are 19 red zones, namely Beluru, Betong, Lundu, Saratok, Tebedu, Telang Usan, Bau, Meradong, Tatau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.