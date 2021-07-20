Covid-19: 351 new cases, two deaths in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 20): Sarawak saw an increase of 50 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 351 cases recorded today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that there were also two fatalities bringing the state’s death toll to 449.

Kuching once again recorded the highest number of cases at 170 followed by Serian (74), Samarahan (21), Sibu (14), Subis (12), Miri (8), Pakan (6), Beluru (5), Tatau (5), Asajaya (4), Bintulu (3), Lundu (3), Bau (3), and Sarikei (2).

There were also seven districts which reported only one case namely Mukah, Meradong, Tebedu, Limbang, Telang Usan, Simunjan and Dalat.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 71,952.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 239 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 61 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 28 from other screenings at health facilities; and 20 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities.

“There were also three Import B cases involving individuals who had returned from Selangor (2) and Terengganu (1),” it said.

On the fatalities, it said both victims were women who succumbed to the virus at Sibu Hospital.

“One of them was a 35-year-old from Sibu who had tested positive on July 17.

“The victim had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and heart disease,” it said.

It pointed out that the other victim was an 80-year-old from Selangau.

“The victim, who had high blood pressure, had tested positive on July 9,” it added.

Meanwhile, a total of 572 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 66,950 or 93.05 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 4,387 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state.