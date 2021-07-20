DAP Miri Women’s Wing launches sanitary pad campaign for needy women, girls

MIRI (July 20): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Miri Women’s Wing today launched a sanitary pad campaign for needy women and girls here as part of their ongoing food basket campaign.

DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling said the idea of donating sanitary pads came about during several of their rounds distributing food baskets to the needy here in recently.

“Some of them came to us and said they not only need food but also sanitary pads for the women and girls in their household.

“We had never thought that there was such a need for that, but DAP Miri Women’s Wing was keen with the idea and decided to come forward and launch this campaign today,” he told a press conference at DAP Miri headquarters here today.

Ling said, for a needy family that has three to four women in the household, it may be a burden to buy sanitary pads for each of them on monthly basis, especially at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For a start, DAP Miri Women’s Wing is targeting to donate 100 packets of sanitary pads to needy women and girls around Miri,” he said.

Ling pointed out that the branch had also received RM3,000 in donation from an anonymous donor to kickstart the campaign.

The public who wish to contribute to the campaign, he said, can bank in their donation to DAP Piasau bank account number 25500015930 (Hong Leong Bank).

Also present at the press conference was DAP Miri Women’s Wing chief Thien Sew Meei.