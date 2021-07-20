Deputy PM: 38 premises shut down for violating Covid-19 SOPs during nationwide spot checks

KUALA LUMPUR (July 20): Authorities shut down 38 premises in the last 24 hours that include factories, businesses and construction sites following a nationwide snap check on Covid-19 SOP adherence.

In a statement this evening, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the 38 premises came following checks done at 1,970 factories, 16,530 businesses, 1,031 construction sites and 272 workers hostels.

“The government decided to conduct checks on factories and businesses nationwide as we were receiving many reports that SOPs were violated.

“The special task force conducted 83,215 Covid-19 snap checks consisting of 19,567 officers. From these checks, we shut down 38 various premises for not adhering to SOPs,” he said.

Malaysia added another 12,366 cases today with 93 deaths. — Malay Mail