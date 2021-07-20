Fatimah: Food baskets worth RM17.4mln distributed to EMCO areas

KUCHING (July 20): A total of 200,842 food baskets worth RM17.4 million have been distributed to residents placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in the state.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the distribution of aid channeled by the Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS) involved a total of 197,997 head of households (KIR) as of July 18.

“If we look at last year’s statistics, there was only one locality subject to EMCO compared to this year’s 1,439 localities where we distributed food baskets to a total of 197,997 KIR involved.

“As of July 18, a total of 62 areas throughout Sarawak are still under EMCO, with 13 in Sarikei, Betong (10), Kuching (9), Sibu (8), Kapit (7), Bintulu (7), Miri (7) and Sri Aman (1), ” she told the media after distributing food baskets at Kampung Tabuan Melayu here yesterday.

According to Fatimah, the Sarawak government always prioritises the welfare of the people as shown by food baskets for those placed under EMCO.

“In every area affected by EMCO or movement restriction, the Sarawak government will supply basic food such as rice, sugar and so on for a period of two weeks.

“If the EMCO is extended, the Sarawak government through JKMS will distribute more aid to affected residents for the period,” she said.

She added that the state government also supplied food to roadblock areas, quarantine centres and those undergoing quarantine at home.

She went on to say that such assistance involves large expense and the people should be grateful to have a government that always focuses on the welfare of the people and ensure that those affected are not without food supply.

Fatimah expressed her appreciation to the department’s strategic partners for distribution of food baskets including the Fire and Rescue Department and other agencies.

“I’m glad we have excellent organisation and coordination because our goal is to help the community,” she said.

Earlier, some 2,471 households in Kampung Tabuan Melayu received food baskets from JKMS comprising 657 in Tabuan Dani; Tabuan Lot (570); Tabuan Tengah (305); Tabuan Lama (430); Tabuan Hilir (329); and Tabuan Cemerlang (180).