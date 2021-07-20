Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccination surpasses 400,000 doses yesterday – JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (July 20): The country’s Covid-19 vaccination rate surpassed 400,000 doses administered again yesterday with a total of 424,936 shots given out, the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) reported today.

The JKJAV disclosed that 282,106 people received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose yesterday, while another 142,830 were given their second dose.

This is an increase from the 344,961 doses in total that were administered on Sunday, July 18.

Malaysia is aiming to raise its national vaccination rate to around half a million daily in order to reach its target of vaccinating its entire adult population by October.

According to a JKJAV tweet, some 10.09 million individuals have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 4.64 were now fully vaccinated against the disease.

The Federal Territory of Labuan remains on top of the vaccinated list with 60 per cent of the population there with at least one dose and 44.4 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

A total of 87.4 per cent of the adult population in Labuan have received at least their first dose, with 64.6 per cent already fully vaccinated.

It was followed by Sarawak with 56.1 per cent of the population with their first dose and 33.1 per cent fully vaccinated, where 77.3 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose and 45.7 per cent of them fully vaccinated.

Nationwide, JKJAV’s numbers show that 43.1 per cent of the country’s adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, and exactly 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This translates to 30.9 per cent of the entire population with their first dose, and 14.3 per cent fully vaccinated. – MalayMail