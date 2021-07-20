Mall targeting to collect 1,000 pints of blood

KOTA KINABALU: Centre Point Sabah is targeting to collect 1,000 pints through its blood donation drive to address the shortage of blood in Sabah by the end of July.

Its general manager, Megan Liu, said that the demand for blood transfusion in Sabah is up in 2021.

With over hundreds of Thalassemia patients, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), QEH II and Likas Hospital are in need of more than 300 pints of blood every day. It is not a surprise for the blood bank

in Sabah to face depletion of blood supplies. Not only that, the public’s reluctance to go out and donate amid the pandemic situation is also affecting the shortage of blood supply.

In response to this urgency, Centre Point Sabah, in collaboration with QEH II, Sabah

Thalassaemia Society, Red Crescent Society City Hall and St John Ambulance Malaysia have come together to co-organize the campaign at the mall through its #CPCares4u initiative.

“We realize the need for us to donate blood and to save lives, especially during this pandemic period. Despite not organising the annual largest blood donation campaign this year, we will still continue to conduct a mini blood donation drive together with the respective co-organizers,” said Liu.

The #CPCares4u of Blood Donation campaign will be held on a weekly basis throughout the month of July, from 11 am to 5 pm, by QEH II (July 3 and July 10-11), Sabah Thalassaemia Society (July 17-18), Red Crescent Society Kota Kinabalu City Hall (July 24 – 25), and St John Ambulance Malaysia (July 30 – 31).

The first two weekends of the campaign organised by QEH II, were successfully run following the strict SOPs in the mall.

The QEH II was targeting only 50 blood pints per day but managed to receive almost 200 pints during the three-day blood donation drive.

“We did not expect to be able to achieve more than we have targeted despite the ongoing pandemic period,” said Jorinim Langap, liaison officer of QEH II.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Centre Point Sabah for being supportive towards the community and giving us the opportunity to organise this blood donation campaign in the mall.

“I would like to encourage everyone to come to the mall this weekend and donate,” he said.

Martini Yakob, one of the blood donors believes that donating blood means that the person is doing a good thing for a good cause.

“It doesn’t take that much to help the cause and help anyone or yourself in the future.

“You will feel good about doing it for the first time and will want to do it again, knowing that you have made a difference when you’re done donating blood,” she added.

The mall’s management appeals to those who have read or come to know about this blood donation drive to inform their family and relatives.

For more information on the campaign, contact Ziah at 011-3196 6615 or visit Centre Point Sabah’s official Facebook page.