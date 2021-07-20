Man gets 17 years’ jail, caning for 2018 armed gang robbery

KUCHING (July 20): A 23-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison for committing gang robbery and possessing a machete three years ago.

Sessions Court Judge Jason Juga meted out the sentence on Abd Rafiq Hafizzul Aldrich and also ordered the accused to be caned four times.

The accused was found guilty on Feb 4 this year at the end of a full trial but sentencing was deferred to yesterday pending his social report, which was required due to the then 20-year-old being classified as a youthful offender.

He was convicted under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same Code, for committing armed gang robbery and sentenced to 10 years in prison and three strokes of the cane.

For the charge of possessing a dangerous weapon framed under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substance and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, the judge sentenced the accused to seven years in prison and one stroke of the cane.

The jail sentences are to run concurrently.

During the Feb 4 trial, fellow accused Abdul Rahman Abdul Malek and Mohd Azril Othman, both 27, were convicted on the same two charges and received the same jail sentences as Abd Rafiq – also to run concurrently.

The pair was also ordered to be caned twice.

DPP Ruthra Raj prosecuted while lawyer CM Sundram represented all three accused.