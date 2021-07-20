Man stabs neighbour for being noisy

JOHOR BAHRU (July 20): A man stabbed his neighbour for being noisy in an incident in Taman Permas Jaya, near here, yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said police received a call at 1.15pm that two men were involved in a fight.

He said one of them, in his 40s, is believed to have attacked and wounded the other man, in his 50s, in the stomach with a knife.

“The incident happened at the back of the victim’s house. The suspect was said to have been upset that the victim had been very noisy while cooking with his housemates.

“Police detained the man at the scene at about 2.45pm the same day,” Mohd Padzli said in a statement today.

Mohd Padzli said the suspect has been remanded for four days from today.

The victim is in stable condition in the hospital, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon. – Bernama