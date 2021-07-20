OM Sarawak donates laptops, PPE to Bintulu Division Health Office

BINTULU (July 20): OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (OM Sarawak), an associate company of ASX and Bursa-listed OM Holdings Limited (OMH), has donated laptops and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Bintulu Division Health Office today.

The donated items, consisting of laptops, disposable coveralls, latex gloves, medical gowns and hand sanitizers were handed over to Bintulu Division Health officer Dr Melvin Chung.

The items will be used to facilitate the Covid-19 vaccination programmes and various active case detection activities within the Bintulu Division.

OM Sarawak in a statement said the contribution would benefit the local authorities in their ongoing efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company also expressed its appreciation to the Bintulu Division Health Office and the local authorities for expediting the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Bintulu.

The rapid roll-out of the vaccination programme is vital to protect the community at large and reduce the risk of infection, it added.

The company previously donated about RM1.4 million worth of PPE to the healthcare frontliners to support the Sarawak government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the pandemic last year.

The safety and wellbeing of all employees and the local community remain a key priority for the company, it added.

“OM Sarawak is committed and will continue to provide support and contributions to the local communities in Bintulu, as well as the local authorities and State Government in containing the pandemic,” it said in the statement.

The company also extended its utmost appreciation to the health care frontliners and volunteers for their tireless and dedicated efforts in keeping the communities safe.

“Their resilience and determination during unprecedented times like this are highly commendable,” it said.