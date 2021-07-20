Over 14.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered as at July 19 – Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (July 20): The total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country has reached 14,772,221 doses as of Monday (July 19), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said a total of 424,936 vaccine doses were administered as of 11.59 pm on Monday (July 19), of which, 282,106 were for the first dose, while 142,830 for the second dose.

“This development brings the number of individuals who have completed both doses of the vaccine to 4,674,380, or 14.3 per cent of the country’s population,” he said via an infographic shared on his Twitter, today.

In the same post, Labuan still recorded the highest percentage of adults completing the vaccination regimen with 64.6 per cent, followed by Sarawak (45.7 per cent), Perlis (36.4 per cent), Klang Valley (20.8 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (20.6 per cent). – Bernama