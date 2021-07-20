Padawan cops and Sesco cut power to suspected gambling dens

KUCHING (July 20): Padawan police yesterday cut off electricity supplies to 20 premises including eateries, shoplots and residential houses after they were believed to be involved in illegal gambling.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said according to Section 21A (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, the police could request for the electricity supply to be cut off if the premises are suspected of being involved in illegal gambling activities.

“The 20 premises are at Beratok, Tapah, Siburan, Mile 10, Kota Sentosa and Batu Kawa areas,” said DSP Lim in a statement here, yesterday.

The integrated operation by the Padawan police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was also carried out with Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) from 10am until 1pm yesterday.

DSP Lim said premises involved would be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of RM5,000 up to RM50,000 and three years’ imprisonment if convicted.