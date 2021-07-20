Police issue 19 compounds for SOP violations in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 20): The police have issued 19 compounds for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sarawak, including five for exiting Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas without permission.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said other offences include not practicing social distancing (5), failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering premises (4), conducting prohibited activities (3), entering EMCO areas without permission (1) and exiting quarantine centre (1).

“An Indonesian was also arrested for gathering at a public area (also convicted under the Immigration Act),” the committee said in its daily update statement.

Of the total 19 compounds, 11 were issued in Kuching, six in Bintulu and two in Padawan.

This brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the police so far to 9,426.

Apart from that, six local authorities across Sarawak also issued a total of 12 compounds to those who flouted the SOPs.

The Sibu Municipal Council issued 4 compounds, Kapit District Council issued 3 compounds, Bau District Council (2) and Serian District Council, Subis District Council and Limbang District Council each issued one compound.

“The compounds are for offences such as failure to update the attendance logbook or incomplete entry (7), bistro operating not in accordance to stipulated SOP (3), operating without permission (1) and not placing workers to monitor customer screening (1),” it added.

SDMC said this brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the various local authorities across Sarawak to 1,333.