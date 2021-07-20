Salvation Army appeals to Kuching shop owners to lend them some empty lots to store goods

KUCHING (July 20): The Salvation Army Kuching Corps is pleading to kind owners of empty shop lots in Kuching to lend them a space to store their goods as their existing warehouse has exceeded its capacity after many individuals donating pre-loved items during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its Corps Officer Captain Raymond Rubi Aloba said that they are currently occupying two storerooms on complimentary terms, thanks to the generosity of the current owner.

“However, we are unable to fully operate our Family Thrift Store at Jalan Petanak due to the MCO.

“As a result, we have accumulated many items, including almost 10,000 bags of clothing. And now the owner wants us to vacate the storerooms as soon as possible,” he said.

As with all non-government organisations (NGOs) during this pandemic time, The Salvation Army is currently on a tight budget, Raymond said.

“Of course, it is best if we can occupy another shop lot – preferably near Jalan Petanak – at no cost for another year, but we are also open to any good deals from any willing and kind owners of empty shop lots,” he said.

The Family Thrift Store generates income by selling pre-loved items to support the mission of The Salvation Army to provide holistic care to the community.

The Salvation Army is one of the oldest organisations in the world to operate and continue the thrift store concept to this day.

For more information, contact Raymond at 082-333981 or e-mail to [email protected]